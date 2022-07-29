IGP meets Shia scholars to discuss Muharram security

A delegation comprising Shia scholars and Zakirs called on Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday and discussed the security issues related to the upcoming Muharram.
Officials said IGP Memon met a 20-member delegation of Ulema and Zhakreen at the Central Police Office Karachi and discussed with them the contingency plan to be arranged on the occasion of Muharram and later Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). The members of the delegation expressed satisfaction at the security plan formed by the police from 1st till 10th Muharram. They also assured their full cooperation to the police.
