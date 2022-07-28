‘Learning without borders’ initiative

LAHORE L Lahore University of management Sciences (LUMS) and University of Baltistan, Skardu (UoBS) have launched a rare initiative ‘Learning Without Borders - The Baltistan Experience’ in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan this July amidst much excitement and high expectations.

Under this programme, 150 students from LUMS, and 150 students from UoBS have come together for a month in Skardu to learn from each other.

This first-of-its-kind project features five experiential learning courses - Life Sciences, Entrepreneurship, E-Commerce, Water Informatics, and Green Energy. Each course is designed and taught together by faculty from LUMS and UoBS to provide students with an immersive experience so that they are better equipped to cope with future challenges.

Each visiting student from LUMS is partnered with a Balti fellow to enable cross-cultural communication and learning through close and sustained interaction. Students also get the chance to explore the awe-inspiring local landscapes and participate in activities like campouts, hikes and watching polo matches.

Besides the on-campus classes at the Allama Iqbal Open University in Skardu, course-based field trips to various locations such as the Sadpara Dam and Deosai Plains, interactions with students from different educational, cultural, and social contexts, and joint participation in recreational activities have also been designed for students.

LUMS Vice Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad lauded the initiative by saying that this is just the beginning of an exhilarating learning experience for the students of LUMS and University of Baltistan.