Permanent VC demanded

LAHORE : A meeting of the executive body of Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) was held in which the appointment of Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar as Vice-Chancellor for three months was welcomed.

On this occasion, President Jalil Tariq, Secretary Rana Muzaffar Ali and executive members appealed to the Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad regarding the 15 percent special allowance and said that approval should be obtained from the higher authorities for the special allowance on the pattern of 25 percent special allowance. On which the vice-chancellor issued instructions to the Registrar to write a letter to the Higher Education Department in this regard. The participants of the meeting demanded the government appoint a permanent Vice-Chancellor and Pro-Chancellor in PU as soon as possible. They thanked the VC for the recent promotions and appointments in view of the long-standing demands.

Earlier, in a meeting with the VC the members of the association demanded promotions and appointments on the general and technical cadres. Dr Tauqir Ali, Intikhab Alam, Kashif Nazir, Muhammad Boota, Malik Muhammad Waris, Dr Muhammad Abbas, Ziaullah Chaudhry, Muhammad Abu Bakr and Muhammad Asif Ali Khan attended the meeting.

results: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA History Part-I & Part-II supplementary examination 2021, MSc Botany, Mathematics Part-I & Part-II supplementary examination 2021, MA Punjabi, Kashmiriyat, Philosophy Part-II supplementary examination 2021 and MSc Statistics Part-II supplementary examination 2021.

Details are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.

MoU signed: The University of Okara and Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop and exchange scientific biological information for wildlife resources and to ensure services for the better preservation, conservation and management of wildlife in Cholistan desert.

The MoU was signed between the UO Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid and the VC KFUEIT Prof Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir at the latter’s office.