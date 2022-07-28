Call to enforce law on girls’ education

LAHORE : Speakers in a conference has said that academia, civil society and government must act in unison to remove bottlenecks impeding girls basic right to education through implementation of the Article 25-A of the Constitution of Pakistan in letter and spirit.
Addressing the national conference on Girls Right to Education organised by Awaz CDS Pakistan here, Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Children Afshan Tahseen stressed on the need of developing national and provincial education policies with particular focus on girls’ education. She highlighted the bottlenecks concerning equity and quality in imparting quality educational for all. She said that lack of Implementation of Article 25-A is central to all challenges being faced by children and youths.
Chief SDGs Planning Commission of Pakistan Ali Kamal said that girls constitute majority of the out-of-school children population while the SDG-4 is enabler to achieve all other 16-SDGs. Chief Executive Awaz CDS Pakistan Zia-ur-Rehman demanded the government establish an effective tracking and reporting system to capture gender specific expenditures of education system for better policy making.
