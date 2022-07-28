Youth commits suicide after being scolded by father over smoking

LAHORE : A 22-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in the Harbanspura police area on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Wasim, a resident of Rashidpura, Harbanspura. Wasim was scolded by his father over smoking, on which he got infuriated and ended his life by putting a noose around his neck. Body was shifted to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Shahdara police area on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Qaisar Iqbal, a resident of Begum Kot, Shahdara. On the day of the incident, Qaisar took poisonous pills over an unknown issue, as a result, his condition went critical. He was rushed to hospital where he expired. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Man strangles wife: A 23-year-old married woman was strangled to death by her husband in the Gujarpura police area on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Dhobi Ghat Chowk, Gujarpura. The victim was identified as Muskan, wife of Naveed. The accused Naveed was an addict. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.

found dead: A 35-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Bhatti Gate police on Wednesday.

Police claimed that the victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.

hit to death: A 22-year-old youth died after being hit by a speeding car in the Ghaziabad area on Wednesday. The victim identified as Zeeshan, a resident of Ittehad Colony, was going towards Lal Pul on his motorcycle when a speeding car coming from behind hit the bike, causing serious injuries to Zeeshan. The victim was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.