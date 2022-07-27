PPSC to launch fee e-payment system

LAHORE : Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is all set to launch fee submission through e-payment System from 1st August, 2022.

A PPSC spokesperson said that the e-payment system has been generated in collaboration with PITB. Previously, fee payment was restricted to National Bank only and the candidates used to face difficulty in fees payment due to bank hours and long queues. In order to facilitate the candidates, PPSC will introduce one click payment system. The candidate will fill the online form with their personal information and a 17-digit PSID code will be generated.

The spokesperson said that the candidates would pay the fees against that PSID number through ATM, Internet Banking, Mobile Phone Banking or over the counter (by visiting nearest 1Link member banks/ branches). Applicants can also deposit the fees using Jazz Cash, Easy Paisa, U-paisa and other microfinance banks. On payment of the amount, the candidates will receive a confirmatory SMS and an e-mail from PPSC. After getting the SMS candidate will again visit the page and will further be directed to next step of application process.

Through this E-Payment only those candidates who paid will be directed to proceed and complete the application. Without the fees payment candidate will not be able to process application. After the launch of E-Payment system, PPSC will not accept the 32-A fee challan forms. The initiative has been taken to facilitate the candidates and to make the process expeditious. E-Payment would also help in automatic receipt verifications and elimination of fake/unpaid candidates,

the spokesperson said and added that it would be a round-the-clock facility.

Perinatal mortality issues: A workshop on “Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR)” was conducted here Tuesday in the Department of Medical Education, Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU).

FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal was the chief guest, while Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shamsa Humayun, Dr Amina Ahsan HOD Obst & Gynae, Govt Teaching Hospital Shahdara, Lahore, Dr Sofia Iqbal, Assistant Professor Obst & Gynae Unit IV, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the FJMU VC said that mortality rate in Pakistan was high as compared to developed world and it needed to reduce on high preferences. He said that the basic purpose of the workshop was to highlight the issues on maternal and perinatal mortality and what kind of actions should be taken to prevent or reduce such mortality.