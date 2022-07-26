PML-N now smells a rat

PML-N leaders in a meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London. -File photo/PML-N Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N is smelling a rat and is thus reviewing its political narrative with the possibility that it may again revert to its “vote ko izzat do” (respect the vote) stance.

Upset with some “disturbing signals” it is getting from relevant quarters, PML-N chief Mian Nawaz Sharif is currently reviewing the situation with the possibility of returning to the party’s tough stance vis-a-vis the policy of certain institutions. It is also under consideration that Mian Nawaz Sharif should restart his public interaction, both with the media and public. “We did not want the government and were eager to go for fresh elections in May this year but were told to continue in the best interest of the country,” a source said, adding that later the PML-N-led ruling coalition took a tough and unpopular decision to save Pakistan from default. But now things are being pushed for fresh elections to the complete disadvantage of the ruling parties, particularly the PML-N.

Background interaction with the PML-N sources says that the party leadership is upset with the reports of possible early elections. “We won’t accept it without the return of Mian Nawaz Sharif and in the absence of a level-playing field and clear rules of game for all political parties,” the sources said and insisted that it’s the leadership including Mian Nawaz Sharif that had been politically victimised and persecuted.

Before the next elections, the PML-N wants to see the court decide the appeals of Mian Nawaz Sharif to give him and the party a fair opportunity to contest the elections.

Former PMLN MNA Talal Chaudhry on Saturday warned that the PML-N shouldn’t be pushed to early elections. He also demanded a level-playing field for all political parties before the elections are held.

According to one of the Leaguers, there is something wrong happening around. He warned that the PML-N should not be underestimated. The new strategy under review, it is said, if finalised and adopted, would not see the PML-N cooperating anymore.

On Monday, the ruling coalition unleashed a scathing attack on the Supreme Court of Pakistan and particularly targeted the chief justice of Pakistan-led three-member SC bench. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who led this attack, was in particular extremely critical of the three-member bench and even used the term of “fixed bench” while referring to “fixed matches” which she insisted were targeting the ruling coalition and favouring the PTI. She recalled how Mian Nawaz Sharif was persecuted by the judiciary and cited what she believed were the double standards of the judiciary.

Maryam slightly hinted at some support for Imran Khan from among the “umpires” but immediately said that she did not want to discuss this particular matter for now.

Maryam also said that the government, which was led by her uncle Shehbaz Sharif, was disabled and if she were in the government, she would have quit immediately.