Two killed, five hurt in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: Two persons were killed and five others injured in fresh rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on

Sunday.

The PDMA, through a communique, said 15 houses were destroyed and 35 others suffered partial damage in various parts of the province. It added that the district administration and field staff of the revenue department in Dera Ismail Khan reached the rain affected areas along with machinery.

PDMA has distributed relief goods in the rain affectees of Khyber, Bajaur, DI Khan and Kohistan Upper districts while operation for the reopening of closed roads in Chitral and other districts was continued, it added.

It said that on the directives of the provincial government, PDMA, district administration and other concerned agencies have been put on alert while district administration has also been directed to make estimation of losses and provision of all possible assistance to affectees.

In the provincial capital, it rained cates and dogs, causing flooding on almost all main roads. Starting in the noon, the rain inundated low-lying areas and water was seen flowing on Bara Road, University Road, Khyber Road, Kohat Road and GT road.

Flooding on roads severely disturbed vehicular traffic and caused traffic jams as well. In low-lying areas rain water entered homes and shops, etc. There were also reports of heavy showers from other parts of the province. The rain caused flooding in nullahs and road blockades. The PDMA said links roads clearance operation was going on in Chitral, DI Khan, Upper Kohistan. District administrations were already alert and relief goods distributed among the affectees.