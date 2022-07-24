Holy Mosques’ sanctity is a red line: Sheikh Al-Sudais

MAKKAH: Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, the General President of the Grand Mosque and Mosque of the Prophet (SAW), stressed that the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques is a red line for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and no one will be tolerated or transgressed, regardless of his nationality or the nature of his work.

Al-Sudais stressed the need to adhere to and strictly adhere to the regulations and instructions related to the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites.

He warned against violating regulations and laws, stressing that the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques is a red line for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and those who transgress or infringe upon it will not be tolerated, regardless of their nationality or the nature of their work, on the basis of its absolute sovereignty over the cities and holy sites that it oversees with its service and care, according to foreign media.

He also stressed the importance of applying deterrent penalties to these security crimes, calling on everyone to cooperate in this religious and national responsibility.

The media spokesman for the Makkah police had said that the region’s police referred to the Public Prosecution a complicit citizen who transferred and facilitated the entry of a (non-Muslim) journalist and who holds American citizenship to the holy capital by following the path of Muslims, in an explicit violation of the regulations that prohibit entry to Makkah for non-Muslims. He was arrested and legal measures taken against him.