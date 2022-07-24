Over 21,70,000 patients treated in LGH in 2021

LAHORE : Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar on Saturday has released the annual performance report of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) according to which more than 21 lakh 70 thousand patients were treated in Emergency/Outdoor Department of the hospital during the last financial year under the policy of Punjab Government.

Moreover, medical and diagnostic facilities were provided to these patients and immediate relief was provided to them. On this occasion, the Focal Person, Emergency Dr Laila Shafiq said that from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, in the Emergency Department 10,31,642 patients were brought, who were provided with timely medical facilities and medicines. CT scans, operation equipment and other diagnostic tests were provided free of cost. MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam while giving a briefing to the Principal said that 11,38,405 patients were medically examined in OPD while 74,210 patients were admitted and treated in LGH.

Similarly, 30,925 different types of surgeries were performed and 18,107 patients were given free dialysis. MS told that 5,756 people underwent Gastroscopy and 2,914 Fibro Scans, 737 patients benefited from Neuro Angiography, and 52,561 CT Scans, and 1,583 patients underwent radiation for kidney stones, 1,40,670 patients underwent Ultrasound and 85,096 X-rays.