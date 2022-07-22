Monitoring of fourth schedulers ordered

LAHORE:Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) M Sohail Chaudhry Thursday ordered the monitoring of fourth schedulers in view of Muharram.
Chairing a meeting, the DIG said surety bonds should be obtained from the fourth schedulers before the start of Muharram. He said the fourth schedulers shall inform police concerned before leaving their locality otherwise action would be taken against them.
The Deputy Inspector General said divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs should inspect all important installations, including Imam-barghas and mosques in their respective areas and Dolphin Squad, police response unit and police station vehicles would ensure effective patrolling around various Imam-barghas of the city.
LAHORE:‘Book of Love’ a non-verbal musical play will be presented by Maas Foundation at 25th Alhamra Theatre...
LAHORE:First Democratic Front chairman Col Raja Javed Mujtaba Thursday said the FDF would strengthen the rule of law...
LAHORE:The Women’s Action Forum Thursday condemned the decision of a tribal Jirga about banning women’s entry at...
LAHORE:The Local Government and Community Development department has constituted a committee for preparing the draft...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has strongly condemned the Election Commission for postponing local body...
LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in...
Comments