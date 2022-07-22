Monitoring of fourth schedulers ordered

LAHORE:Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) M Sohail Chaudhry Thursday ordered the monitoring of fourth schedulers in view of Muharram.

Chairing a meeting, the DIG said surety bonds should be obtained from the fourth schedulers before the start of Muharram. He said the fourth schedulers shall inform police concerned before leaving their locality otherwise action would be taken against them.

The Deputy Inspector General said divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs should inspect all important installations, including Imam-barghas and mosques in their respective areas and Dolphin Squad, police response unit and police station vehicles would ensure effective patrolling around various Imam-barghas of the city.