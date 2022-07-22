Pakistan set to host two tri-series in four years time

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is to host two international tri-series cricket (T20 or ODI) during the forthcoming Future Tour Programme (FTP) starting from 2024-2028.

A well-placed source has told ‘The News’ that idea of these two limited-overs series is the brainchild of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja. He has been advocating for such a series for months now.

“The FTP will see Pakistan hosting two limited-overs series in a span of four years (2024-28). Two different sets of teams will be seen in action along with Pakistan in the doubleheader series. Say if South Africa and England would be there for the first, the next year will see Australia and Sri Lanka become part of the series.

“Though the dates and the year will be announced later, it is believed that the series are to be held in 2024 and 2026-27. The ICC is expected to give thumps up within a week's time. Hosting such a series is all the more important considering the modern needs and requirements. Such a series is expected to draw a better return, on both crowd and sponsorship fronts,” a source told ‘The News’.

The PCB chairman is already in the UK to attend ICC Committee meetings.

Pakistan has been awarded hosting rights for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

“We have already won the Champions Trophy rights and look well on course to get the Junior World Cup and a major women's event hosting rights during the next six years. So the two tri-series hosted by Pakistan will also help the country take big strides in confirming its status as one of leading hosts of cricket events.”

Pakistan is also expected to host around 29 Test matches during the four years of FTP starting from 2024. Some leading teams including England and Australia are expected to tour Pakistan again during these years. England are due to play the Test series in Pakistan at the start of 2023.

“England will again visit Pakistan any time after 2025 to play yet another Test series. Unlike countries like India-England and Australia which usually play five-Test match series against each other, the Pakistan series in the coming FTP will consist of three and two-match Test series. Pakistan is expected to figure in 29-Tets matches during this period-a few less than other countries are scheduled to play during these years.”

Pakistan and India again have failed to reach an agreement on the restart of the Test series that is more dependent on the political relations between the two countries. Since Pakistan does not plan a single bilateral series against India, the total number of Test matches to be played by the country during the next four-yearly FTP are lesser in comparison to other countries.

All other-especially leading Test playing nations are to play against each other. Depending on the government-to-government relations, the two neighboring nations can restart the bilateral series anytime between the next FTP.

Meanwhile, the ICC has also decided to do away with the qualification process for the 50-overs and T20 World Cups from 2023 onward. Meaning there will be no qualification system as the top eight teams will only be picked on the ranking system while the rest will vie for available spots through the qualification process.