PTI becomes first opposition party to sweep by-polls

LAHORE:The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) has become the first opposition party in the history of Punjab, which scored a landslide victory in the by-elections.

Of the 20 seats of Punjab Assembly, PTI won 15 as it defeated the turncoats who ditched it a few months ago when they crossed the floor and voted for Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in the chief minister’s election.

Many noted political figures, who once enjoyed perks and privileges as ministers, advisers in the cabinet of former CM Sardar Usman Buzdar and then voted for Hamza, were defeated by big margins include Zawar Warraich, Faisal Jaboana, Mehr Aslam, Saeed Niwani, Malik Nauman Langrial, Ajmal Cheema, Mian Khalid Mehmood.

Two former MNAs, including Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokher and Saif-ud-Din Khosa also emerged victorious while defeating PMLN candidates. Sitting MNA from Multan Makhdum Syed Zain Qureshi also avenged the defeat of his father Makhdum Shah Mehmood Qureshi in last general elections. He defeated Salman Naeem, the former PTI MPA of PP 217.



Irfanullah Naizi, brother of the late Najeebullah Niazi and former MNA Inamullah Niazi defeated Saeed Niwani from Bhakkar seat. Entire group of Jehangir Khan Tareen including his two former MPAs from Lodhran as well as Tahir Randhawa from Layyah also suffered defeat.

In Lahore, the city which is considered a PMLN’s hub, PTI won three seats out of total four. From PP-158, Mian Akram Usman won the election defeating PMLN’s Ahsan Sharafat.Nazir Chohan, the PMLN ticket holder from PP 167, also lost to PTI’s Shabbir Gujjer with a big margin.Malik Zaheer Khokhar defeated Ch Amin Zulqernain, brother of Aun Chaudhry - the last winner from this seat in 2018 general elections.