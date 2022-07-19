 
close
Tuesday July 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

23 die, 26 missing as boat capsizes in Indus River

The wedding procession of Hussain Kala was moving to Sardarpur from Machhka in the Rojhan tehsil of Kharorwali when the incident tookplace

By our correspondents
July 19, 2022
People gather at the site after a boat capsized in Rahim Yar Khan. Screengrab Geo News
People gather at the site after a boat capsized in Rahim Yar Khan. Screengrab Geo News

RAHIM YAR KHAN/SUKKUR: As many as 23 people died and 26 others went missing after a boat carrying members of the wedding party capsized in the Indus River on Monday.

Locals rescued 45 persons while rescue operations were under way to find the missing. The boat capsized due to overload. Women and children were among the dead. 

According to sources, the wedding procession of Hussain Kala, who belonged to the Solangi community, was moving to Sardarpur from Machhka in the Rojhan tehsil of Kharorwali. As soon as the accident was reported, district administration officials and police reached the spot and participated in rescue activities.

The bodies identified so far included 18-year-old Shabana, 22-year-old Hamidan, 14-year-old Allah Dani, while among the rescued people were Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Ramazan, Luqman and Muhammad Amin.

Comments

    Malik Tariq commented 13 hours ago

    When a boat is overloaded, trouble happens only when it begins to move. Ideally, all people riding in the boat should wear life jackets.

    0 0