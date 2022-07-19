23 die, 26 missing as boat capsizes in Indus River

People gather at the site after a boat capsized in Rahim Yar Khan. Screengrab Geo News

RAHIM YAR KHAN/SUKKUR: As many as 23 people died and 26 others went missing after a boat carrying members of the wedding party capsized in the Indus River on Monday.

Locals rescued 45 persons while rescue operations were under way to find the missing. The boat capsized due to overload. Women and children were among the dead.

According to sources, the wedding procession of Hussain Kala, who belonged to the Solangi community, was moving to Sardarpur from Machhka in the Rojhan tehsil of Kharorwali. As soon as the accident was reported, district administration officials and police reached the spot and participated in rescue activities.

The bodies identified so far included 18-year-old Shabana, 22-year-old Hamidan, 14-year-old Allah Dani, while among the rescued people were Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Ramazan, Luqman and Muhammad Amin.