KP Assembly session summoned for today

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Food Authority seized over 3000 kilograms of substandard spices from production units...
MANSEHRA: The transporters who had enhanced fares with the increase in the compressed natural gas last week, have...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to provide jobs to the drug addicts whose treatment has been...
MANSEHRA: The Balakot police have arrested several youngsters for swimming and bathing in the Kunhar River despite the...
BARA: The displaced people belonging to different tribes on Sunday asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to provide...
MARDAN: The Education Council Mardan has decided to start a campaign in the district to enrol the out-of-school...
