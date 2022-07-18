 
close
Monday July 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

KP Assembly session summoned for today

By ONLINE
July 18, 2022

PESHAWAR: The session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has been summoned on Monday at 2 pm.

The Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Safe Blood Transfusion Project (Phase II) ,Employees (Regularisation of Services) Bill 2022 would be tabled in the House.

Comments