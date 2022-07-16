CNG stations de-sealed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Friday reopened all the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations sealed on overarching after they agreed to withdraw the self-enhanced price of Rs56 per kilogram.
The administration had sealed all 50 CNG stations across the city and its suburbs on Thursday after they increased the gas price to Rs236 from Rs180 per kilogram.
The talks held between the district administration and CNG stations association remained inconclusive thrice but finally the former agreed to enhance only Rs3 per kilogram and the latter accepted it.
“We cannot allow anybody to enhance prices of the CNG on their own as the government didn’t announce any increase in the existing prices,” Adnan Khan Bhittani, the deputy commissioner, told reporters. He said the law would take its due course if anybody would create a shortage of any commodity through such tactics repugnant to existing laws.
Bhittani said assistant commissioners and additional assistant commissioners would regularly pay surprise visits to check the price, quantity and nature of the CNG being supplied to motorists. “Those who would challenge the writ of law would be dealt with an iron hand,” he warned.
