Chinese firm to set up bus factory in Sindh

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Yutong Bus Country Manager Paul Zhang met on Thursday to discuss setting up a plant in the province to manufacture public transport vehicles. The plant, according to Yutong Bus, will be set up in Karachi or Hyderabad.

Zhang was accompanied by Yutong Service Head Wayner Wang. The meeting agreed to prepare a concrete proposal in this regard by next week. The plant is expected to be set up on 15 to 18 acres.

Memon said his department is making every effort to attract foreign investors to set up such a plant in Sindh, adding that this will improve the public transport sector, the country will have foreign investment and new job opportunities will be created.

Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Sindh Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Capt (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario and National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation Project Director Sohaib Shafiq were also present on the occasion.