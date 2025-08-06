Meghan Markle releases delightful glimpse of private birthday celebration

Meghan Markle seems to have satiated the curiosity of fans about her secret birthday celebrations as she shared a rare glimpse.

The Duchess of Sussex marked her 44th birthday on Monday, August 4, surrounded by her friends and family. The very next day, she broke her Instagram hiatus and posted a delightful photo with a sweet message for Prince Harry and everyone else.

“Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special,” Meghan wrote.

“To those of you I don’t know, but who send love every day - thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it [heart emoji],” she continued.

“And just to get a little foodie on you….this dinner last night at @funke_la with the culinary mastery of @evanfunke and his team is in the top five meals of my life. Extraordinary [spaghetti emoji],” she detailed, concluding with, “Thank you for a standout dining experience.”

It appears that the As Ever founder spent her birthday at the upscale restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. It is understood that Harry and Meghan’s two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, were also part of the celebration.

Apart from the birthday party, Meghan received plenty of greetings from her friends including her former Suits co-star and birthday twin, Abigail Spencer. Kelly McKee Zajfen and television personality, Jamie Kern Lima, also shared social media tributes to the Duchess of Sussex.

Meanwhile, there was radio silence from the royal family on the occasion despite the ongoing peace talks between King Charles and Prince Harry.