Admin warns CNG stations against overcharging

MANSEHRA: The Mansehra district administration has warned of strict action against the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations if they enhanced the price of gas on their own.

“I have taken up the CNG price increase issue with the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) regional manager and he ruled out any increase by the company. If any owner is found receiving extra money, his stations would be sealed or heavily fined,’ Deputy Commissioner Adnan Khan Bhitani said while speaking to media men at his office here on Wednesday.

The CNG stations had increased the price of gas from Rs180 per kg to Rs236 per kg on their own the other day.

Following the warnings by the district administration, some of the CNG stations withdrew the extra price and started selling the gas at the previous prices of Rs180 per kg but most of them were still receiving extra prices from motorists.

The official said nobody could charge extra money until the government announced the increase in the CNG price. “The transporters who had increased fares twice when the petroleum products prices were increased by the government have now again increased fares with a surge in the CNG prices,” Abdul Waheed, a passenger told reporters. He said people experienced all-time high fares on Eidul Azha as the transporters had enhanced fares in the garb of the CNG price hike.

“The Regional Transport Authority and district administration have miserably failed to determine whether public transport is run on petroleum products or CNG,” Waheed said.