8,000 cops to be deputed for by-polls security

LAHORE: Lahore police has finalised an integrated and effective security plan for the by-elections. Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated this here on Wednesday.

CCPO Lahore said that special security measures would be taken to provide top-level security for peaceful conduct of by-elections and protection of voters, supporters and candidates.

He said more than 8,000 police officers and officials including SsP, SDPOs, SHOs and subordinate officers would be deputed for by-elections security. He added that 817 teams of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) whereas 13 teams of Elite Force would patrol around polling stations. He said that more than 750 Anti-Riot Force (ARF) personnel would also be on election duty.

CCPO further informed that 378 special check posts would also be set up to prevent entry of vehicles in the vicinity of polling stations. He further said that 466 polling stations and 1,470 polling booths would be set up in 189 polling buildings for by-elections in four constituencies of the city. He said that polling stations in the four constituencies have been divided into sensitive and highly sensitive categories.

Accordingly, two Upper Sub-coordinates and 10 constables would be deputed at most sensitive polling stations whereas two sub-coordinates and 08 constables would be deployed at sensitive polling stations.