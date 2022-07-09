At least 50pc gas supply to Punjab export sector restored. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Following the intervention of Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif, the government has restored 50 percent gas to the export sector in Pakistan after closure of gas supply for one week from July 1-8. More importantly, RLNG will be supplied to the export sector at $9 per MMBTU with electricity tariff at 9 cents per unit.

Top sources in the Energy and Commerce Ministry confirmed to The News that the gas supply which was suspended because of the non-availability of imported gas has been restored. The decision has been made to divert more LNG to the power sector for more electricity generation to mitigate the intensity of ongoing power outages of 6-14 hours across the country. In the month of July, the government managed only eight LNG cargoes against the demand of 12 cargoes, showing a deficit of 400mmcfd RLNG.

The APTMA management also initiated talks for the restoration of gas supply and the government agreed to restore the gas supply of Textile Captive Power Consumers. Accordingly, SNGPL shall restore gas at 50% allowable daily consumption quota of average monthly consumption (Sept-21, Oct-21 & Nov-21) from 12:00 midnight Friday-Saturday (July 08-09, 2022).

When contacted, the SNGPL also confirmed that it will restore gas to the textile sector at 12:00 midnight Friday. However, in August, after the failure of Pakistan LNG Limited to secure any bid from LNG suppliers for 5 spot LNG cargoes, the country will face a 500mmcfd deficit.