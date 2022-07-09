Security beefed up in KP for Eid

PESHAWAR: Security has been beefed up in the provincial capital and other parts of the province for Eidul Azha after issuing directives to the relevant officials to increase patrolling and remain vigilant.

Around 4,000 policemen will be deployed for security in the provincial capital during the festival. Apart from the regular police, Ababeel Squad, Quick Response Force, City Patrol and armoured personnel carriers will patrol the city during Eid.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi on Friday directed all the sub-divisional and divisional police officers to improve security at mosques, trade centres, cattle markets and other public places.

The city police chief ordered cops to ensure maximum security in and around Eidgahs during the Eid prayers. A flag march was carried out in Peshawar by the capital city police as part of security for Eid.

The march participants went through different parts of Peshawar after starting from Saddar. Senior officials said the purpose was to restore the trust of the people in the security arrangements. Besides, all the district police officers have taken measures to ensure foolproof security on the occasion of the festival.