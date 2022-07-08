Cop martyred in Mardan bomb blast

MARDAN: A police head constable was martyred while five other people, including two passers-by, sustained injuries in a bomb attack at the Chamthar Police Post, official sources said here on Thursday.

An explosive device, planted under a bridge close to the main gate of Chamthar post, went off within the limits of Saddar Police Station on Nisatta Road at 10:45am.As a result, head constable Maqsood lost his life on the spot while Assistant Sub-Inspector Suhail Khan, constables Fayaz Khan, Mohammad Karim and passers-by Mohammad Ishaq and Hilal were wounded.

The Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the body and wounded to the Mardan Medical Complex. The personnel of the Bomb Disposal Unit collected pieces of evidence from the scene. Initial investigations revealed around 8kg to 10kg explosives had been used in the blast, which badly damaged the main gate and boundary wall of the police post.

No group claimed responsibility for the terror act till the filing of this report. Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of the fallen cop was offered at the Mardan Police Lines. The deceased was later laid to rest in his native Garikapura village.