Thursday July 07, 2022
Rs360m released for rescue, relief operations

By Our Correspondent
July 07, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government Wednesday released Rs360 million funds for rescue and relief operations during monsoon season. In his remarks, Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Faisal Farid said Rs10 million grant had been released for every district of the province to spend it on rescue and relief operations.

