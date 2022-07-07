Rs360m released for rescue, relief operations

LAHORE: The Punjab government Wednesday released Rs360 million funds for rescue and relief operations during monsoon season. In his remarks, Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Faisal Farid said Rs10 million grant had been released for every district of the province to spend it on rescue and relief operations.
LAHORE:A woman was found dead in an open drain in the Shahdara Town police area on Wednesday. Some passersby spotted...
LAHORE:Belt and Road Initiative will not only bring prosperity and stability to the countries of the region but also...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq on Wednesday said that the people were suffering due to the economic...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company disseminated its plan of sanitation arrangements for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha by...
LAHORE: Advocate Sahibzada Ashraf Asmi’s book “Qanoon Aur Awam” was launched on Wednesday at Karachi Shuhada...
LAHORE:A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between industry and academia for cooperation in research and...
Comments