'Mad Men' star sheds light on sexism in Hollywood

Christina Hendricks has recently reflected on sexism on the set of Mad Men show.

The Good American Family actress revealed that a lot has changed since the time they shot the show.

“The kind of questions that are asked of us in interviews, the kind of focus, I think people are on much better behaviour,” said the 50-year-old in an exclusive interview with Huffington Post.

Christina told the outlet, “They have been reprimanded and told they were bad for being so shallow and demeaning in some ways.”

When asked what she had learned during that time, the Good Girls star shared she became a “little bit more political and sort of answer questions in the way that I wanted them to be heard rather than maybe answering what was asked”.

Christina noted that she had to sort of “reformat and reframe things” because no one was going to do it for her so she had to “protect” herself.

For the unversed, Christina’s role on Mad Men, which ran from 2007 to 2015, earned her six Emmy Award nominations and multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards.