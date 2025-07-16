Pedro Pascal's 'The Last of Us 3' gets promising update

'The Last of Us' also stars Bella Ramsey and Catherine O'Hara

Pedro Pascal’s most streamed show The Last of Us has been renewed for season 3.

After leaving the second season on a crucial note, fans have been wondering what the makers will do if they bring out another part.

Finally, HBO and Max content chairman/CEO Casey Bloys has shared an exciting update about the upcoming season.

Casey not just confirmed the release window but also shared how many seasons does the showrunner Craig Mazin plans on creating further.

In conversation with Variety, HBO CEO stated, “The series is definitely planned for 2027.”

According to him, Craig is still working it out whether it will be two more seasons or one more long season.”

Even though, it is still hasn’t been decided yet, but Bloys is following Mazin’s lead on that.

The Last of Us season 3 won’t be possible to release in 2026 as the production is still a long way off.

HBO back show features Pascal along with Bella Ramsey, Isabela Merced, Nico Parker, Gabriel Luna, Catherine O’Hara and others.