David Corenswet makes hilarious confession about watching 'Superman'

David Corenswet made a hilarious confession about secretly sneaking into theaters to catch Superman, his newly released film.

The 32-year-old actor shared that despite watching the latest DC movie at the world premiere in Los Angeles at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 7, there was some self consciousness so he went to another screening and watched his movie again.

"I snuck into the back of an IMAX screening outside of Philly with a couple of friends," Corenswet, who lives in the Philly suburbs, told Jimmy Fallon during his debut appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The actor who stars as the titular hero in James Gunn’s reboot Superman, clarified that they didn't "sneak in" literally but bought tickets for the show.

"It was great. It was better the second time," he claimed. A curious Fallon, "Did you wear a disguise?" to which the Philadelphia native quipped, "I bought us all the Groucho Marx glasses with the nose and the mustache."

He then divulged that he "hid behind my brother-in-law who is 6'8" and 270 pounds."

Gushing over the Philly crowd, Corenswet remarked, "They were great," adding, "They’re laughing at your jokes and cheering when you succeed."

Corenswet had a wholesome experience watching the movie with total strangers, a stark contrast to the more formal L.A. premiere where he was surrounded by family, friends, and fellow cast members.