Moderation advised in meat eating to avoid stomach diseases

LAHORE:Health experts of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Wednesday urged citizens to exercise moderation and cautions during eating meat on Eid-ul-Azha to avoid stomach acidity, intestinal and other diseases.

Discussing people’s meat eating habits during a gathering, Associate Professor of Medicine Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor, Gynecologist Dr Laila Shafiq and Dr Muhammad Maqsood appealed to people to avoid excessive eating of meat on Eid.

They were of the views that people with heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, uric acid, and joint pain should take special care because the use of red meat not only raises cholesterol and high blood pressure but also causes heart disease and diabetes.

They said red chilies should not be used in meat cooking and it should be used when it was properly cooked. Dr Laila Shafiq said red meat was good for pregnant women and people having iron deficiency; red meat is essential for the production of red blood cells and provides vitamin B12 to body.

Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor, Dr Muhammad Maqsood said meat should be cooked with vegetables and other items and it should not be left in the open air for a few hours.

They said freezing meat for a long time produces harmful bacteria. They said cold drinks with red meat was not good for health. "Old meat damages the gums and carries the risk of cancer," they said.

The medical experts told citizens to take a 6-hour break from each meal and eat more fruit and vegetables to maintain balance.

Lumpy Skin Disease: The Department of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Wednesday organised a national seminar on “Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) at the city campus Lahore.

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir presided over the inaugural session of the moot.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Director General (Research) Livestock & Dairy Development Department Dr Abdul Rehman, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Chairperson Department of Veterinary Medicine Dr Jawaria Ali Khan, Dr Muhammad Avais and number of faculty members, professionals, livestock farmers and students attended the moot.

In his remarks, Prof Dr Shahid Munir lauded the effort of the organizers for the benefit of livestock farming community. He stressed the need of developing local vaccine for the control of the LSD.

He expressed hope that UVAS researchers would play their lead role to curb this deadly disease which hampered in the development of livestock sector in the country. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said the lumpy skin disease virus was an emerging threat to the world and it is spreading rapidly in the country

He said the UVAS was playing its role to combat the disease and assisted the government to develop guidelines in this regard. Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub stressed an emergency plan to combat the LSD. Dr Jawaria Ali Khan and other national and global speakers also spoke.