CITY PULSE

The Extraordinary Ordinariness of the Human Encounter

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Madiha Hyder. Titled ‘The Extraordinary Ordinariness of the Human Encounter’, the show will run at the gallery until July 7. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Taxila Revisited

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahmed Ali Manganhar. Titled ‘Taxila Revisited’, the show will run at the gallery until July 14. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Summerscape

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled ‘Summerscape’, the show will run at the gallery from July 5 to August 4. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Mushk - Baar

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Faiza Taufique, Mirza Irshad Baig, Tahir Bilal Ummi and Zohaib Rind. Titled ‘Mushk - Baar’, the show will run at the gallery until July 7. Call 0302-8293492 for more information.