Man arrested for torturing minor son

Police on Wednesday arrested a man after a video clip went viral on social media showing him torturing his minor son.
The police registered a case against Ismail Ibrahim on the complaint of the boy’s mother. After the video went viral, SSP Investigations West Arif Aslam Rao immediately formed a team to arrest the suspect.
The complainant told the police that her husband had been suffering from depression for quite some time, adding that he mercilessly beat her son for making noise while he was asleep on Sunday.
The Extraordinary Ordinariness of the Human EncounterThe Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works...
A livestock trader who was returning to his hometown of Ghotki after selling his goats in a cattle market in Karachi...
Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has opted to...
Teachers staged a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday to press the provincial government to accept their...
Around 30 million people out of Pakistan’s 220 million population suffer from genetic diseases and one of the many...
The Lahore High Court on Wednesday declared the arrest of Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh...
Comments