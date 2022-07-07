Man arrested for torturing minor son

Police on Wednesday arrested a man after a video clip went viral on social media showing him torturing his minor son.

The police registered a case against Ismail Ibrahim on the complaint of the boy’s mother. After the video went viral, SSP Investigations West Arif Aslam Rao immediately formed a team to arrest the suspect.

The complainant told the police that her husband had been suffering from depression for quite some time, adding that he mercilessly beat her son for making noise while he was asleep on Sunday.