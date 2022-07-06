PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Dr Huma Naqeeb, a PhD scholar, Department of Human Nutrition Sciences, Faculty of Nutrition Sciences, Agricultural University, Peshawar did her PhD in Human Nutrition under the supervision of Dr Ziauddin, Chairman Department of Nutrition Sciences.
“Nutrition- Psychosocial Determinants and Genetic Polymorphism Association with Breast Cancer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Case Control Study” was her topic of thesis.
In the defense seminar, Dr Huma successfully defended her dissertation by answering questions from the participants.
Prof Dr Ihsan Qazi, Dr Yasir Durrani, Dassar Representative, Dr Noman Ahmed, Dr Muhammad Abbas, Associate Professor Dr Sami Siraj University of Khyber medical university, Assistant Professor Dr Hajra Bibi, were present on the occasion.
PESHAWAR: The Centre for Governance and Public Accountability has demanded the appointment of the chief information...
BARA: The representatives of the local government on Tuesday asked the authorities to provide facilities to the...
MANSEHRA: The tourists and commuters travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday stranded in...
MANSEHRA: The flash flood swept away a woman and a dozen cattle in Balakot on Tuesday.Rasham Jan, who was grazing her...
PESHAWAR: Two policemen and a passer-by were wounded when armed men opened fire on a police party on Tirayee Road on...
PESHAWAR: Around 13,856 cases of Lumpy skin disease of livestock has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the...
Comments