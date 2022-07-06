4 killed in rain-related incidents in KP

MIRANSHAH/MANSEHRA: At least four persons were killed three other persons sustained injuries as floods wreaked havoc in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

Three women were killed and three other persons sustained injuries in torrential rains and windstorm and the subsequent flooding in different areas in North Waziristan tribal district.

Officials said that heavy rains, windstorm and floods struck various parts of the district that collapsed houses, walls and bridges.

They said that a woman was killed when a wall collapsed in Miranshah while two other women drowned in a seasonal stream in Saidgi in Ghulam Khan area. Three other persons, whose identity could not be established, also sustained injuries in the rain-related incidents in various parts of the district.

Two electricity pylons of Miranshah gridstation also washed away by flash floods near Chashma bridge, sending the whole area into darkness.

Besides it, standing crops, vegetables, and fruit orchards on the banks of Tochi River were also destroyed by heavy rains and the following floods in the area. Several cattle and machinery of an under construction bridge on Tochi River in Miranshah were also swept away by floods.

In Mansehra, the flash flood swept away a woman and a dozen cattle in Balakot. Rasham Jan, who was grazing her sheep and cattle, was swept away by flood at a local stream along with over two dozen cattle.

The local divers are busy in search of her body.

The rains, which started in Balakot and Kaghan valley early in the morning, continued intermittently till evening inflicting damage to roads and slum houses in remote parts of Kaghan valley.