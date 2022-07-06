A closer look

Pakistan is facing an escalating power crisis, leading to increasing loadshedding. There are many contributing factors behind loadshedding. Both the government and consumers are equally responsible for the shortfall in electricity. The most obvious reason is poor utilization of energy resources. Secondly, corruption and theft of power causes breakdowns in the electrical power supply and leads to an increase in the tariff, adding to the financial burden of the consumers.
Furthermore, overpopulation contributes to an unceasing growth in energy demand, since most of our fuel is imported, each year we are left with a negative trade balance. Without addressing these issues we will not resolve our energy crisis and the structural damage it inflicts on our economy.
Sadia Siddique
Nankana Sahib
