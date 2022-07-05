CITY PULSE

The Extraordinary Ordinariness of the
Human Encounter
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Madiha Hyder. Titled ‘The Extraordinary Ordinariness of the Human Encounter’, the show will run at the gallery until July 7. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Graduation Exhibition 2022
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by the second graduating batch of the VM Centre for Traditional Arts’ diploma programme. Titled ‘Graduation Exhibition 2022’, the show will run at the gallery until July 6. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.
