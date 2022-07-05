Peoples Bus Service to cover Clifton, Defence, other areas

The Sindh government has decided to start the Peoples Bus Service in the Clifton, DHA and Gulshan-e-Hadeed neighbourhoods. Transport & Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Memon held a meeting with transport officials in this regard on Monday.

Memon said that on the demand of the citizens and due to the increasing popularity of the Sindh Peoples Intra-District Bus Service, the transport department has decided to expand the routes of the bus service.

He announced that the bus service will also start covering Clifton, Defence and Gulshan-e-Hadeed within a short span of time. The meeting also agreed to further increase the routes of the bus service to cover Larkana city.

There will be four routes of the Peoples Bus Service in Larkana, and Larkana Deputy Commissioner Tariq Manzoor Chandio has been tasked with the planning and the submission of a proposal for the new routes.

It was also decided in the meeting that the Peoples Intra-District Bus Service will start its operations in Larkana on July 16 with a fleet of 16 buses.

Memon directed the National Radio Transmission Company (NRTC) to finalise the additional routes of Karachi city in consultation with independent experts within two days. He directed that officials of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) should also be deployed at the command & control centre of the Peoples Bus Service.

He said that an RTS system should be installed in the Peoples Bus Service by August 25, as it would equip the buses with the facilities of real-time tracking, Wi-Fi and CCTV cameras. He also announced starting a new bus service in the city.

The meeting was also attended by Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh, SMTA Managing Director Capt (retd) Altaf Sario, NRTC Project Director Sohaib Shafiq, Operations Manager Abdul Shakoor, and independent experts Naveed Hassan and S Safdar Kazmi.