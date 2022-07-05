Emergency survey conducted in katchi abadis

Islamabad: The civic authority has conducted a Monsoon Flood Emergency Survey in 24 ‘katchi abadis’ to ensure safety of their dwellers in case of any flood-like situation during monsoon rains.

According to the details, the dwellers of these ‘katchi abadis’ have been advised to remove all illegal sewage/drainage connections in ‘Nullahs’ because they can pose a risk of flowing back during the monsoon rains.

All stakeholders have also been warned to strictly follow the rules and connect the sewage and drainage lines of houses and buildings with the municipality’s main lines. The initial findings of the survey showed that there are at least 24 ‘katchi abadis’ in urban and rural areas of the city, with 13,521 families consisting of 84,591 individuals. Out of these 24 ‘abadis, 21 are located in urban areas, while the other three are in rural Islamabad.

These ‘katchi abadis’ included Christian Colony (G-6/1-4) (10 families) (70 members); Dhobi Colony (G-6/2) (50 families) (250 members); Shopper Colony (G-7/1) (600 families) (3,700 members); 66 Quarters (G-7/2) (670 families) (4,100 members); 48 Quarters (G-7/3-2) (400 families) (2,390 members); 100 Quarters (F-6/2) (500 families) (6,150 members); France Colony (F-7/4) (550 families) (6,000 members); Muslim Colony (PM Secretariat) (3,200 families) (15,000 members); Afghan Basti (I-11/1) (783) (5,488 members); Afghan Basti (I-10/3) (170 families) (1,390 members); Afghan Basti (H-11/4 and H-10/1 (90 families) (760 members); Afghan Basti (H-11) (19 families) (102 members); Afghan Basti (I-11/4) (372 families) (2,564 members); Afghan Basti (I-11/2) (49 families) (415 members); Afghan Basti (I-10/1) (45 families) (184 members); Roshan Colony (I-12) (35 families) (135 members); Roshan Abadi (I-9/4) (12 families) (49 members); Esa Nagri (I-9/1) (180 families) (1,436 members); Muslim Abadi (I-9/1) (53 families) (187 members); Akram Gill Colony (H-9/2) (214 families) (1,060 members); Ghouri (Phase-VI) (40 families) (295 members); Dhoke Pathana (Sihala) (140 families) (780 members); and Mera Jaffar (Ramna) (4,804 families) (28,536 members).