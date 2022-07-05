Quota of flour raised for Mansehra mills

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department has enhanced the quota of wheat flour supply being sold at subsidised prices across the district.

“We have enhanced the wheat quota of the millers so that they could increase the sale of subsidised flour in the markets,” District Food Controller Ansar Qayyum told reporters after visiting sale points here on Monday.

Flanked by Assistant Food Controller Israr Ahmad Khan and Inspector Jamal Khan, he visited the sale points established across the district.“We are supplying as many as 1,758 wheat flour bags of 20kg daily at these sale points to ensure an uninterrupted supply of the commodity in the markets,” Ansar Qayyum said.

“The district administration and Food Department officials, having the magisterial powers, are paying surprise visits to the sale points to ensure an uninterrupted supply [of wheat flour] to buyers on a daily basis,” he added.

The district food controller said a special team, constituted jointly by the deputy commissioner and Food Department, was also visiting mills across the district to check the quality and quantity of the wheat flour being supplied at the subsided price.