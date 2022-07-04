PHC CJ visiting Hazara division today

ABBOTTABAD: All is set for the two-day official visit of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan to attend functions in Hazara division, including oath-taking ceremony of newly elected office-bearers of High Court Bar Association Abbottabad bench here on Monday (today).

PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan will inaugurate the Tehsil Judicial Complex Havelian and will later administer oath to newly elected office-bearers of High Court Bar Association Abbottabad bench.

In the evening, he will attend a dinner at the PHC Abbottabad bench. The chief justice will lay the foundation stone of Judicial Complex Mansehra on Tuesday. He would administer oath to the members of District Bar Association Mansehra.

Talking to reporters, Peshawar High Court Bar Association Abbottabad bench president Mehdi Zaman Khan confirmed the visit of the chief and said arrangements had been finalised to organise functions in Havelian, Abbottabad and Mansehra.

Mehdi Zaman, who remained president of People’s Lawyers Forum Hazara as well as Deputy Attorney General won the High Court Bar Association election with big margin claimed 303 votes out of total 494 casted votes while his opponent candidate Qazi Azhar managed to get 122 votes.