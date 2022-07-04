KPL-II set to begin next month in Muzaffarabad

LAHORE: The second edition of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) is set to blast off next month in Muzaffarabad after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued No-Objection Certificate (NOC).

According to an official of the KPL, they received NOC from the PCB after which the drafts for second edition will take place after Eid-ul-Adha, which was earlier scheduled from July 10-12.

A new franchise has also been added in the tournament --named Jammu Janbaz, confirmed by the KPL President Arif Malik on Sunday. This means that the total number of teams in the second edition of KPL will be seven.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has once again placed confidence in us by sanctioning KPL season two,” Malik said in a video message.

“This is a victory for all the Kashmiris who want to participate in cricket and want to witness this festivity,” he added.

It must be noted that the PCB had earlier said that they would only issue NOC for the event if certain conditions are met.

According to sources, PCB had asked for names of participating players along with details of team administrators and officials.

The PCB had also asked for audited income and expenditure financial statements of KPL season one.

Earlier, KPL was embroiled in controversy as four franchises, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Bagh Stallions, Rawalakot Hawks and Mirpur Royals, had asked the PCB to withhold NOC for season two of the event.

Non-payment of season one central pool share, non-presentation of a true and fair audit report for the inaugural edition and non-formation of a contractually required legal council were the primary concerns of the four franchises.

However, in a press release issued by KPL on Sunday, “the previous matters of utmost importance have been resolved in a professional manner” during a meeting between the franchises and the event’s management on Saturday.