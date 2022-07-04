CITY PULSE

The Extraordinary Ordinariness of the

Human Encounter

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Madiha Hyder. Titled ‘The Extraordinary Ordinariness of the Human Encounter’, the show will run at the gallery until July 7. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Posheeda-o-Ayaan

The Studio Seven Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Umm-e-Habiba Khan and Abdul Jabbar Khan. Titled ‘Posheeda-o-Ayaan’, the show will run at the gallery until July 4. Call 0345-8287226 for more information.

Drawn by two Loves

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Jaffer Hasan. Titled ‘Drawn by two Loves’, the show will run at the gallery until July 4. Call 021-35856030 for more information.

Graduation Exhibition 2022

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by the second graduating batch of the VM Centre for Traditional Arts’ diploma programme. Titled ‘Graduation Exhibition 2022’, the show will run at the gallery until July 6. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.