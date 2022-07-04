Five suspects held as gang involved in DHA burglaries busted

A South district police team busted a gang involved in burgling bungalows in the Defence area and arrested five of its members on Sunday.

DIG South Zone Sharjeel Kharal had formed the team under the supervision of SSP Investigation Dr Imran with technical officers and other staffers as its members. A police party, led by SIO Darakhshan Inspector Rao Muhammad Rafique, arrested five suspects and seized a large quantity of stolen jewellery, valuable watches and other items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

The susepcts were identified as Sakhawat Gopang, Abid Indhar, Shahbaz Khan Andhar, Kamran Andhar and Imran Andhar.

The investigations showed that the suspects belonged to Rahim Yar Khan's Katcha area and worked as cooks, drivers and financiers, etc. in DHA bungalows. They would obtain information and burgled houses whenever an opportunity came in the absence of the residents.

The gang was said to have been carrying out burglary incidents for the last three years and were involved in several such incidents and cases. Further and complete criminal records are being checked in this regard, and steps are being taken to arrest other members of the gang.

Five suspects arrested

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested five suspected criminals, including three in an injured state, during encounters in the city on Sunday.

Police arrested two suspects after an exchange of fire in the Nazimabad area. Police said that one of them was arrested in an injured condition and taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment in police custody. He was identified as Zeeshan, 32, while his companion as Jibran, 28.

Police also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. Similarly, Sachal police also arrested two suspects, including one in an injured state, during an encounter on the Super Highway. The injured suspect was identified as Wali Jan, 20, while his companion as Saifullah. Two pistols, cell phones, cash and a motorcycle were also seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, one more suspected criminal was arrested after an exchange of fire with Taimuria police. He was identified as Amjad, 28. Police said that his companion was also wounded but he managed to escape due to the darkness.