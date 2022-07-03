Saving mothers

In Pakistan, every 20 minutes a woman dies due to childbirth complications. Ninety-four per cent of maternal deaths occur in low-income areas, which include much of Balochistan. Early marriages are a big problem in Balochistan where young adolescent girls (10-14 years of age) get pregnant and face several complications during pregnancy. Other issues include a lack of medical resources, adequately trained staff and nearby hospitals in remote areas. The concerned authorities must not shy away from this bitter fact since the lives of millions of vulnerable women and children are at stake. The political parties and civil society must exert pressure on the government to improve health facilities across Pakistan and especially in Balochistan.
Samiya Rafiq
Hub Chowki
