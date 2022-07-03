I would like to draw attention to the neglected employees of lower ranks working in the Sindh Police Telecommunication Department, whose rightful promotions have been withheld for decades. As per government policy, every employee is supposed to pass D-Course for getting further promotion.

Ironically, D-Course has not been offered for more than two decades, revealing the apathy of the government departments. I urge the concerned authorities to look into the issue and restore the rights of the lower grade government employees.

Inam Ur Rehman Jalbani

Larkana