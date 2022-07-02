Hospitals asked to make contingency plan for corona patients treatment

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Friday directed the private hospitals, which have previously been providing treatment to COVID-19 patients, to have contingency plans for making arrangements on a notice of 48 hours.
A PHC spokesperson said that it has been observed that most of the hospitals have reduced or discontinued COVID-19 treatment facilities due to the low number of corona patients. However, keeping in view the recent rise in the number of COVID patients, all such hospitals shall have a contingency plan to resume treatment of corona patients. Moreover, the administrations of these hospitals have also been instructed to ensure the implementation of all preventive measures regarding COVID-19 pandemic.
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company Friday completed its 15-day cleanliness operation and lifted more than 97,500...
LAHORE:Lahore police during its crackdown on criminals have arrested 15,853 proclaimed offenders, court absconders and...
LAHORE:The Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs department in collaboration with Human Friends Organisation...
LAHORE:Director-General Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr Rizwan Naseer Friday said the PESD rescued 118,532...
LAHORE:Education experts at an advocacy forum while highlighting the vitality of education towards national progress...
LAHORE:University of Management and Technology held its 22nd Convocation 2022 on Friday in which 1,225 graduates were...
Comments