Hospitals asked to make contingency plan for corona patients treatment

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Friday directed the private hospitals, which have previously been providing treatment to COVID-19 patients, to have contingency plans for making arrangements on a notice of 48 hours.

A PHC spokesperson said that it has been observed that most of the hospitals have reduced or discontinued COVID-19 treatment facilities due to the low number of corona patients. However, keeping in view the recent rise in the number of COVID patients, all such hospitals shall have a contingency plan to resume treatment of corona patients. Moreover, the administrations of these hospitals have also been instructed to ensure the implementation of all preventive measures regarding COVID-19 pandemic.