Administration discards cigarettes, shisha

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar confiscated cigarettes and shisha from various shops being sold to children, said a press release issued here on Friday.
Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Syeda Zeenab Naqvi along with Project Coordination, Tobacco Board Ajmal Shah carried out operations against shopkeepers for selling cigarettes to children in University Town, Jehangirabad, Academy Town, Danish Abad and Phase-III Chowk Hayatabad.
During the crackdown, the joint teams confiscated illegal cigarettes and shisha from 35 shopkeepers. They also discarded illegal advertisements regarding smoking.
Speaking on the occasion, AAC Syeda Zeenab Naqvi said that the sale of cigarettes to children was banned and directed the shopkeepers not to sell tobacco products to them.
