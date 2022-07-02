 
Saturday July 02, 2022
PM meets Aimal Wali, Shahzain Bugti

By APP
July 02, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a meeting with the leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan. During the meeting, they discussed the prevailing political situation in the country. Earlier, the PM also held a meeting with Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti and discussed the political situation in the country. They also discussed matters related to the Ministry of Narcotics Control.

