PM meets Aimal Wali, Shahzain Bugti

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a meeting with the leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan. During the meeting, they discussed the prevailing political situation in the country. Earlier, the PM also held a meeting with Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti and discussed the political situation in the country. They also discussed matters related to the Ministry of Narcotics Control.