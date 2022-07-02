Corporate bullies

The people of Karachi continue to suffer from the high-handedness of K-Electric. Our utility bill for the month of June 2022 is due on July 7 but on June 28 our supply was disconnected without prior notice, in the midst of this sizzling heatwave.

When approached, KE staff claimed that their management wants to close June accounts by June 30, hence this dubious method to force people to pay their bills in advance? Similarly, the PTCL is disconnecting landline phones if bills are not paid on time for any reason. The government must investigate the unlawful privatization of assets in Karachi and the continued exploitation of the people of Karachi.

Ali Ashraf Khan

Karachi