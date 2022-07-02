Nibbling away

Punjab is the bread basket of Pakistan. More importantly, it provides unprecedented employment opportunities and a large chunk of the country’s exports. Unfortunately, due to spiralling population growth and resulting urban and commercial development, Punjab’s arable land is dwindling. The fallout of this decline will have grave consequences for Pakistan’s GDP, imperilling exports and increasing food insecurity.

The government must devise a legal framework that protects agricultural land from commercial interests. Pakistan will not be able to stave off the inexorable economic crisis unless it makes an all out effort to save the agrarian economy, control population growth and constrain real estate growth in agricultural areas.

Mohammad Aslam

Lahore