Govt to probe losses incurred by petroleum sector during PTI tenure: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday announced the coalition government was forming a commission to probe the wrong decisions taken by former prime minister Imran Khan, which led to massive losses in the petroleum sector.

Addressing a press conference along with Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Abbasi said: “A commission will be formed to examine the losses in the petroleum sector and will investigate the wrong decisions taken by the previous government.”

The former prime minister also added that the commission’s investigation willbe open to the public, adding that reasons for an increase in circular debt will be bought forward. "The country lost billions of rupees due to the decisions taken by Imran Khan and his cabinet,” he stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Iqbal highlighted that Pakistan is currently going through the worst energy crisis. “Prolonged loadshedding is affecting the people and industries,” he maintained, adding that Imran Khan due to delay in decision making pushed the country towards this crisis.

The planning minister further added that it is because of Imran Khan and his agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the coalition government had to take tough decisions.