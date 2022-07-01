Clinic and testing lab set up for have-nots

PESHAWAR: A Peshawar-based social welfare organization, Syedzada Foundation, has expanded activities by setting up a clinic and medical laboratory here to help the weak segments of society.

The information was shared with the media after a governing body meeting of the organization which was chaired by Syed Mudasir Ali Shah.

A press release said Syed Shah Ali Khawar, Syed Assad Ali Shah, Syed Sarfaraz Shah, Abid Kiyani, Rizwan Lone, Khurram Shehzad, Malik Shah Nawaz, Rohail Shehzad, Liaqat Khan, Malik Fawad, Ghulam Murtaza and others members of the governing body were in attendance.

The chairman of the foundation, Syed Zahid Hussain Shah, enumerated the works undertaken by the welfare body thus far.

He stated that the welfare clinic and medical laboratory had been set up on the Akmal Shaheed Road at Bilal Town near Hashtnagri on GT Road.

The clinic is being run by qualified doctors and trained staff on a no-profit no-loss basis by providing treatment and medical investigation facilities to the people for nominal charges.

It was added that people could avail themselves of medical check-ups and 16 types of investigations for affordable charges.

Among the earlier works, the chairman mentioned the provision of pre-fabricated houses to some families of Balakot after the October 8, 2005, devastating earthquake, relief to the fold-hit people in July 2010 at Momin Gari area of Peshawar by reconstructing 45 houses there, footing educational expenses of poor students enrolled at the Sher Ahmad Sethi Memorial High School inside New Rampura Gate since 2012, constructing a waiting area at the Gynae Department of the Lady Reading Hospital, making donations to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre and measures taken during the time when the Covid pandemic hit the country.